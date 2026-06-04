Thousands rally in Brussels for better conditions in care and social services

Credit : Belga

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Brussels on Thursday to demand a new social agreement for workers in the non-profit sector, warning that staff shortages and mounting pressure are pushing essential services to breaking point.

The march, which brought together members of Belgium's three main trade unions, began at Brussels Central Station before making its way to Place Poelaert.

Protesters carried whistles, lit a small number of smoke flares and displayed banners calling for greater investment in healthcare, welfare services and culture.

The demonstration was applauded along its route by students and young people gathered in Brussels to protest against planned education reforms in the French-speaking Federation Wallonia-Brussels.

Speaking at the rally, Sébastien Robeet, National Secretary for the Non-Profit Sector at the CNE trade union, accused the Federal Government of delaying negotiations.

"The government says tripartite negotiations are ongoing, but it is simply trying to buy time," he said.

According to union representatives, workers are seeking a fully funded social agreement covering all employees in the sector, alongside measures to make careers in healthcare and social services more sustainable and attractive.

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) has previously said negotiations are underway, but unions argue that key details, including budget commitments, remain unclear.

"The staff shortage is severe. Everyone is reaching breaking point and healthcare is at risk," Robeet told demonstrators.

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