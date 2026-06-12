Major traffic disruptions expected across Brussels this weekend

Cars queue in traffic in the Boileau Tunnel near Montgomery in Brussels. Credit : Belga.

Brussels motorists are advised to plan ahead this weekend, as several major events are expected to cause traffic disruptions across the capital.

The busiest day is expected to be Sunday, when the 10th edition of the BXL Tour takes place, alongside a demonstration against rising military spending in Europe and several local street festivals.

BXL Tour to close major roads and tunnels

The annual cycling event will see thousands of participants ride a 40-kilometre route through multiple Brussels municipalities between 9:00 to 13:00 on Sunday.

The race will start at Place des Palais and finish near the Atomium.

From 7:00 onwards, numerous roads along the route will be closed, affecting both motorists and STIB/MIVB services.

Among the main roads affected are: Rue Lambermont/Rue Belliard/Avenue de Tervueren/Boulevard du Souverain/Chaussée de la Hulpe/Avenue Franklin Roosevelt/Bois de la Cambre/Boulevard Général Jacques/Boulevard Louis Schmidt/Boulevard Saint-Michel/Boulevard Auguste Reyers/Boulevard Lambermont/Avenue de Vilvorde/Avenue Van Praet/Avenue de Madrid.

Several tunnels will also be closed during the morning, including the Reyers-Meiser, Trône, Belliard, Cinquantenaire, Tervueren, Boileau, Montgomery, Georges Henri and Van Praet tunnels.

In addition, the A12 motorway towards Brussels will be closed from the Ring near Strombeek-Bever. Drivers heading into the city are advised to use the Ring Road and join the E40 via Groot-Bijgaarden instead.

Anti-military spending protest

A demonstration organised by a coalition of organisations, including Oxfam, 11.11.11 and Greenpeace, will take place on Sunday afternoon.

Protesters are expected to gather at 15:00 near Boulevard du Roi Albert II and Rue des Croisades before marching through the city centre.

The route will pass via Boulevard du Jardin Botanique, Boulevard Bischoffsheim, Boulevard du Régent, Rue Joseph II and Chaussée d'Etterbeek before ending at Place Jean Rey around 17h15.

Street festivals and flea markets

Several neighbourhood events will also require local road closures throughout the weekend.

The main locations affected include: Chaussée de Waterloo in Saint-Gilles between Porte de Hal and Barrière de Saint-Gilles on Saturday/ Chaussée de Louvain in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode between Place Madou and Place Saint-Josse on Saturday and Sunday/The area between Place de la Roue and Place Bizet in Anderlecht on Saturday and Sunday/Chaussée d'Alsemberg in Uccle between Rue de Stalle and Rue Alphonse Asselbergs on Sunday.

Roller Bike Parade

On Sunday evening, cyclists and roller skaters will once again take part in the weekly Roller Bike Parade.

The parade will depart from Place Poelaert at 20h00 and return around 23h00. While roads are not formally closed, police will temporarily manage traffic to allow participants to pass safely.

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