12 detained in Brussels child sexual exploitation investigation

Illustration image. Credit: Pixabay

A 16-year-old girl's disappearance earlier this year led the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office to uncover what it describes as a suspected organised network involved in the sexual exploitation of underage girls in the capital.

The investigation, opened in March 2026, resulted in 13 searches carried out by the Brussels Federal Judicial Police on Wednesday, 10 June. Twelve people were detained during the operation.

In a statement released on Friday, the Brussels Prosecutor wrote that investigators initially feared the missing teenage girl had become a victim of a criminal network exploiting minors in prostitution. She was later found and placed in a secure environment.

The investigation subsequently revealed evidence suggesting that three minors were allegedly leading an organisation active in human trafficking and the exploitation of underage girls.

Prosecutors say two adult men and one adult woman were also involved in the operation. They are suspected of organising the activities professionally by managing client contact, publishing advertisements, booking accommodation, and arranging appointments.

Those involved are suspected of recruiting, exploiting and organising the prostitution of minors, according to the Prosecutor.

Two of the three minor suspects were placed under the authority of the East Flanders prosecutor's office and appeared before a youth judge. Both were initially placed in closed youth institutions, although one has since been released under conditions, while the other's placement has been extended.

The third minor suspect, under the jurisdiction of the Brussels prosecutor's office, was also ordered to a secure youth institution.

Investigators have so far identified three underage victims, but prosecutors said evidence points to the existence of additional victims.

Four of the 12 individuals detained during Wednesday's raids were brought before an investigating judge in Brussels.

Three suspects, two men and one woman, were placed in pre-trial detention and charged with recruiting and soliciting minors for prostitution, exploiting the prostitution of minors and organising the prostitution of minors as part of a criminal association.

A fourth suspect, a woman, was released under conditions.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities seek to identify further victims and determine whether additional suspects were involved in the alleged exploitation network.