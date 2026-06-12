SpaceX officially enters stock market as Musk vows to reach planet Mars

Space X owner Elon Musk. Credit: Belga.

Elon Musk officially marked the historic stock market debut of SpaceX on Friday, using the occasion to reiterate his ambition of taking humans to Mars.

Speaking from the company's headquarters in Starbase, Texas, shortly before trading began on Wall Street, the billionaire outlined his vision for the aerospace company.

"SpaceX wants to be able to take you to the Moon, to Mars and, ultimately, even further," Musk said.

"And I am convinced that with the incredible team we have here at SpaceX, we will achieve that for you."

The remarks came moments before the start of trading, marking a historic milestone for the aerospace company.

Musk's comments focused on the company's long-term ambitions for human space travel, including missions to the Moon and Mars.

The SpaceX chief said he was confident that the company's team would be able to deliver on those goals in the future.