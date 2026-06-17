Angèle announces surprise new single 'Dis-le'

Belgian singer songwriter Angèle (Van Laeken) performs during the closing event of the ninth edition of charity action 'Viva For Life', Thursday 23 December 2021 in Tournai. Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

Angèle has unveiled plans to release a new single this week, catching fans by surprise with a cryptic social media post.

The Belgian singer announced on Instagram on Tuesday that her new track, "Dis-le", will be released at midnight on Friday, 19 June.

The announcement was accompanied by an enigmatic image showing a translucent female statue holding a sword. The caption simply read: "Dis-le, 19.06.26, midnight."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angèle (@angele_vl)

Angèle also shared a short teaser of the song on her Instagram stories, giving fans a first taste of its electronic sound and inviting them to pre-save the track on streaming platforms.

The release will mark her first solo song since "What You Want", her collaboration with French electronic duo Justice, which came out in March.

While little is known about the new single, the brief preview suggests Angèle is continuing to explore electronic influences alongside the pop sound that made her one of Belgium's biggest music exports.

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