Belgian King will host President Zelenskyy ahead of EU Council summit

King Philippe of Belgium meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of an extraordinary European Council summit on support for Ukraine in Brussels, 6 March 2025. Credit: Belga Pool / Didier Lebrun.

Belgian King Philippe will host Volodymyr Zelenskyy for lunch at the Royal Palace in Brussels on Thursday, the Palace announced on Wednesday.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the European Council summit, which brings EU leaders to Brussels on 18 and 19 June.

Ukraine is expected to feature prominently on the agenda. Zelensky will brief European leaders on the latest developments in the war and the situation on the ground in his country.

EU leaders are also expected to discuss Ukraine's bid to join the EU and the possible opening of accession negotiations.

The lunch marks the latest in a series of meetings between King Philippe and Zelensky since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

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