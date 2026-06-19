What to do in Brussels this weekend: 19 - 21 June

Credit: The Brussels Times

With the summer solstice arriving this weekend, Brussels is making the most of the season's longest days. From free concerts and outdoor performances to football watch parties and space-themed events, plenty is happening across the capital. Here are our favourite picks!

Music

Fête de la Musique, various locations across Brussels, until Sunday 21 June

Free performances will take place across the capital throughout the weekend as one of the country's favourite cultural events, Fête de la Musique, returns to Brussels.

From emerging local artists to established acts, parks, squares and cultural venues will be transformed into open-air stages. With dozens of performances on the programme, there is something for every musical taste, from pop and rock to rap and classical.

Find more information here.

Brussels Philharmonic Tectonics Festival, Flagey, Friday 19 June and Saturday 20 June

Hear contemporary and experimental music in a programme that has become one of the world's most acclaimed platforms for adventurous listening.

Launched in 2012 by conductor Ilan Volkov, Tectonics brings together bold new works and sounds that push the boundaries of contemporary music.

Find more information here.

Sport

Foot Noord Village, Place Noord, Sunday 21 June

As Belgium prepares to take on Iran in the World Cup on Sunday, Foot Noord Village will offer a weekend of football-themed activities, entertainment and food for fans of all ages.

The Red Devils' match will be projected onto a giant screen in the heart of Brussels North, creating a lively atmosphere for supporters. Beyond the football, visitors can enjoy food stalls, DJ sets, pétanque, family-friendly activities and dedicated relaxation areas. Tickets cost €5 and include one drink.

Find more information here.

Culture

Summer Space Festival, Gare Maritime, Tour & Taxis, Saturday 20 June and Sunday 21 June

Explore the world of space exploration at Summer Space Festival, a weekend of exhibitions, interactive activities and talks highlighting the latest developments in the space sector.

The programme includes English-language sessions on topics ranging from space law and astronaut experiences to the effects of space travel on the human body. The festival is open to all ages, and no prior space knowledge is required.

Find more information here.

Visueel Festival Visuel, Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, Sunday 21 June

Circus, street theatre and outdoor performances take centre stage at Visueel Festival Visuel this weekend.

The free event brings together artists from Belgium and beyond for a programme of acrobatics, dance, and family-friendly entertainment. Many of the performances rely on movement and visual storytelling, making them accessible to audiences of all ages and language backgrounds.

Find more information here.

Aston Martin - Elegance in Motion, Autoworld Brussels, until Sunday 21 June

Car enthusiasts have one final weekend to visit an exhibition dedicated to one of Britain's most iconic automotive brands.

Through a collection of rare and prestigious vehicles, visitors can trace nearly a century of design, innovation and performance. The exhibition offers a unique opportunity to get up close to some of Aston Martin's most celebrated models before it closes.

Find more information here.