Keir Starmer announces his resignation as UK prime minister

Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves for PMQ's from 10 Downing Street. 18/03/2026. London, United Kingdom. Credit: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

Keir Starmer has announced that he will resign as both UK prime minister and leader of the Labour Party, saying he had "heard the answer" from his party over whether he remained the right person to lead it into the next general election, the BBC reported.

Speaking on Monday morning, Starmer reportedly said he had informed King Charles III of his decision and had asked Labour's National Executive Committee to launch a leadership contest.

Nominations for the leadership will open on 9 July, according to the BBC, with the process due to conclude before Parliament's summer recess.

According to the BBC, before announcing his departure, Starmer defended his record in office, arguing he had inherited a Labour Party that was "politically, financially and morally bankrupt" and had transformed it by tackling antisemitism and rebuilding trust in the economy, defence and national security.

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