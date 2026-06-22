Brussels residents warned of traffic disruptions on Tuesday due to Japanese state visit

Traffic congestion in Brussels during rush hour in the Belgian capital. Credit: Belga

Motorists travelling across Brussels should expect traffic jams in the city centre on Tuesday, 23 June.

Japan's Emperor Naruhito is on a state visit to Belgium, which might cause traffic congestion in certain areas.

Police are urging residents and commuters to use public transport, cycle or walk where possible.

Several roads will be closed to traffic throughout the day, police stated on X.

Road closures

08:00-09:30:

Place des Palais (STIB buses only)

09:30-11:30

Place des Palais (closed to all vehicles)

Rue Royale, between Place Royale and Porte de Schaerbeek

Rue Ducale, between Rue Lambermont and Place du Trône

Rue du Congrès, between Rue Royale and Place de la Liberté

11:00-12:30

Grand Place area

14:00-15:00

Rue du Lambermont

15:00-16:15

Rue de la Loi

Parking restrictions

Parking will be prohibited on Place des Palais, Rue Royale, Rue Ducale, Rue du Lambermont and Rue de l'Amigo.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time and check alternative routes before setting off.

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