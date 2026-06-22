Brussels residents warned of traffic disruptions on Tuesday due to Japanese state visit

Motorists travelling across Brussels should expect traffic jams in the city centre on Tuesday, 23 June.
Japan's Emperor Naruhito is on a state visit to Belgium, which might cause traffic congestion in certain areas.
Police are urging residents and commuters to use public transport, cycle or walk where possible.
Several roads will be closed to traffic throughout the day, police stated on X.
Road closures
08:00-09:30:
Place des Palais (STIB buses only)
09:30-11:30
Place des Palais (closed to all vehicles)
Rue Royale, between Place Royale and Porte de Schaerbeek
Rue Ducale, between Rue Lambermont and Place du Trône
Rue du Congrès, between Rue Royale and Place de la Liberté
11:00-12:30
Grand Place area
14:00-15:00
Rue du Lambermont
15:00-16:15
Rue de la Loi
Parking restrictions
Parking will be prohibited on Place des Palais, Rue Royale, Rue Ducale, Rue du Lambermont and Rue de l'Amigo.
Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time and check alternative routes before setting off.