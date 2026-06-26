What to do in Brussels this weekend: 26 - 28 June

Credit: The Brussels Times

As high temperatures arrive in Brussels, so does a weekend packed full of festivals, performances and expositions. Whether you’re looking to spend the day outdoors or beat the heat inside a concert hall, find all of our favourite picks below!

Music

Couleur Café, Atomium, Friday 26 June to Sunday 28 June

One of Belgium's best-known music festivals returns under the Atomium this weekend. Led by Rema, Danny Ocean, Ezra Collective and Amaarae, the programme brings together artists from the worlds of hip-hop, Afrobeat, soul, reggae and electronic music.

Beyond the stages, visitors can explore food stalls serving cuisine from around the world, as well as markets, art installations and activities under the Atomium.

Find more information here.

Festival Musiq3, Flagey, Thursday 25 June to Sunday 28 June

Festival Musiq3 returns with classical music, jazz and contemporary performances. This year's festival brings together musical traditions from around the world, with concerts ranging from Mozart and Vivaldi to Brazilian, Iranian and Sufi-inspired works.

Taking place across Flagey and Théâtre Marni, the programme aims to encourage musical discovery through a diverse lineup of artists and performances.

Find more information here.

Various Voices, Various Locations Across Brussels, Wednesday 24 June to Sunday 28 June

Thousands of singers will perform in Brussels this weekend as the city hosts Various Voices, an international LGBTQ+ choir festival that takes place in a different European city every four years.

The programme features concerts from 120 choirs representing 18 countries, including three Brussels-based groups. Alongside the music, visitors can take part in workshops, community events and celebrations throughout the weekend promoting diversity, inclusivity and openness.

Find more information here.

Art & Culture

Art Nouveau versus Art Deco?, Horta Museum, Thursday 25 June to Monday 11 January

The Horta Museum's newest exhibition opens this weekend, exploring a century of design through an unexpected lens: the chair.

Featuring 31 pieces by architects and designers including Victor Horta, Henry van de Velde, Le Corbusier and Marcel Breuer, it examines how Art Nouveau and Art Déco influenced one another between 1850 and 1950.

Find more information here.

Esprit de Famille, La Roseraie, Sunday 28 June

Looking for a family-friendly way to spend a summer Sunday? Esprit de Famille brings a programme of circus performances, theatre and outdoor activities.

With pop up shows throughout the grounds, visitors are encouraged to wander from one performance to the next, discovering something unexpected along the way. Whether you stay for an hour or the whole day, there is plenty to keep both children and adults entertained.

Find more information here.

The Cookery 2026: Listening to Dead Machines, iMAL, Saturday 27 June to Sunday 28 June

For those looking to try something different, Listening to Dead Machines explores the hidden sounds of familiar objects while encouraging creative experimentation with technology.

Led by artists Thomas Teurlai and Clarice Calvo-Pinsolle, participants will build electromagnetic microphones using parts from everyday household appliances. Each participant is invited to bring a broken or discarded machine or appliance.

Find more information here.