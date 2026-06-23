Heat Wave: Brussels steps up its assistance to vulnerable residents

Place Flagey Fountains in Ixelles. Credit: Vicente Torre Hovelson/ The Brussels Times.

As it braces for the forecasted heatwave, the City of Brussels has intensified its efforts to protect its most vulnerable residents through enhanced prevention and support measures.

A free hotline (0800/35.550) has been made available for elderly or isolated individuals and their families to access information, guidance, and assistance.

Brussels has an established heatwave plan, using local community centres to disseminate prevention advice, identify at-risk situations, and maintain close contact with vulnerable residents.

Special attention is being given to homeless individuals. Teams from Bruciteam and Herscham, part of the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone, have been deployed to distribute water, raise awareness about heat-related dangers, and ensure tailored support for those living in precarious conditions.

This initiative is being carried out together with the police and the Samusocial emergency health service, with an initial distribution of 500 bottles of water starting on Tuesday.

L’Ilot reiterates that homelessness is not limited to winter, cautioning that extreme heat can also threaten lives. The group points out that dehydration, lack of shade, and the inability to access facilities for washing or resting in a cool place are significant challenges for people living on the streets.

L’Ilot also notes that day centres typically experience higher demand during summer, and is calling for expanded hours and enhanced measures to secure sufficient access to water, restrooms, and cooling facilities for those facing the dangers of extreme heat.