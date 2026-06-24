Schoolboy arrested for selling drugs in Ixelles

Illustrative image of a police car in Ixelles. Credit: Belga / Paul Henri Verlooy

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of selling drugs on Rue des Égyptiens in Ixelles, the Public Prosecutor's Office has confirmed.

Residents and shopkeepers in the neighbourhood reported various disturbances at the end of last week, highlighting drug dealing in particular.

Local police decided to step up their patrols in the neighbourhood. An alleged drug sale was spotted during one such patrol on 20 June. During the operation, the buyer admitted that he had just purchased five grams of cannabis.

The alleged seller, aged 14, was also arrested. He was in possession of approximately 78g of cannabis, divided into small packets ready for sale. €280 in cash was also seized, along with an electric bike which he was using to get around.

The alleged seller was handed over to the Public Prosecutor's Office following questioning.

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