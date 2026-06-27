'What's the price of Brussels?' Residents question closure of Cinquantenaire for July 4th party

Cranes and construction crews transform Cinquantenaire Park ahead of the invitation-only celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. Credit: The Brussels Times/Anas El Baye.

This week, technicians have been racing against the clock in scorching heat to assemble the infrastructure needed to host Sunday's lavish party celebrating 250 years of American independence.

The invitation-only event will take place in Brussels' Cinquantenaire Park – one of many private events to have been held in the iconic green space in recent years. This has left residents posing the question: who does the park belong to?

Some residents have decided to take action. Several neighbourhood associations have created a joint platform calling for greater transparency in the rules governing the park.

The Groupement des Associations du Quartier européen (GAQ), the Association du Quartier Léopold, the Comité Tervueren-Montgomery and other local groups say commercial and invitation-only events are becoming increasingly common in what Brussels Environment classifies as a "public quiet zone".

They want decisions affecting the park to no longer to be taken without considering how they will impact the cultural institutions nestled within it.

But mainly, they want to be better informed about decisions that affect residents living around Cinquantenaire Park. Some say they only discovered "that a party was going on" through the press and are "annoyed" that one of Brussels' most popular public parks will become off-limits during one of the hottest weekends of the year.

Etterbeek Mayor Vincent De Wolf (MR) confirmed to BX1 that Cinquantenaire would be closed for "one day minimum, two maximum" this weekend.

High security expected

The planned event is intended to showcase transatlantic friendship. According to US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White, it will be “an extraordinary event to remember for generations to come”. White recently told De Tijd that it is “perhaps the networking event of the year” and compared it to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are expected to turn up. A player from the NBA champions New York Knicks will also attend.

Given the number of VIPs who will be there – and the military personnel present – security will be paramount. Parts of the security perimeter will be controlled by a private security company conducting identity checks. According to Politico, identity checks at the entrance will be conducted via facial recognition, with every guest required to submit a photograph in advance.

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close (PS) said during the latest municipal council that securing the park was "not a political choice." Speaking to BX1, he said the City supported the US Embassy's request to make the event invitation-only because "it is complicated to secure, given the current international context".

"It is part of our role to ensure this type of event is as secure as possible," he added.

Why Cinquantenaire?

It is easy to see why Cinquantenaire Park was chosen for the event. The park sits at the heart of the European Quarter, surrounded by EU institutions, with NATO headquarters nearby. Built to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Belgian independence, the park's arches have become one of Brussels' most recognisable landmarks.

White said he chose the park because he considers it the Brussels equivalent of the Arc de Triomphe – a symbolic location linked to military history.

But some residents are politically opposed to the US event being held in the park. Sonya, who crosses the park every morning on her way to work at the nearby Royal Military Academy, knew about the party through a leaflet sent by Etterbeek municipality.

"The whole thing feels out of place," she said. "There is some tension in the relationship between the US and the EU right now. It feels a bit weird that they're choosing to do an event here in Brussels."

Others are more understanding of the reasons why the city allowed it to go ahead. "Maybe it's a sign of goodwill," said Maria, 44, an EU institution employee who lives directly opposite the park with her three children. "Maybe refusing the US Embassy would have been seen as an insult – I don't know."

'You cannot just take public space for a private party'

But like many of their fellow residents, Marie and Sonya do not think private events should be held in a public space – particularly in the current conditions. "I don't think it's really fair to deny people access to a public park during a weekend when we're expecting a heatwave," said Maria.

Maria told The Brussels Times that she is used to multiple concerts and loud music resonating from the park in the summer and said she is opposed to the city allowing parks like this to be used for private events. "If it's not open to all the citizens of Brussels, then you cannot just take public space for a private party," she argued.

Sonya agrees. "My first problem is that it's a private event in a public park," she told The Brussels Times. "I'm wondering whether this sets a bad precedent. If they're renting out this public park, then it's a question of money."

"I want to know how much they paid to rent out the park," she said. "What's the price of the City of Brussels? If there's a price, what's stopping someone else from renting it for another private event?"

Protest planned

In an open letter initiated by Extinction Rebellion Belgium and other grassroots groups, the City of Brussels was urged to reject the permit for the 28 June event altogether.

To them, authorising the party amounts to "actively endorsing Trump's policies". They also criticised the US over its current climate policy, military intervention and what they described as an "authoritarian political direction".

They questioned the symbolism of holding a lavish American celebration "at the heart of Europe" while many Brussels residents struggle with the rising cost of living. The group intends to protest from 17:30 to 20:00 on Sunday, marching from Schuman to Cinquantenaire.

Mayor Close responded by making it crystal clear that this was "first and foremost, the anniversary of a country and not of a person".

The Brussels Times contacted Mayor Philippe Close for additional comments but did not receive an answer at the time of publication.

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