Brussels Prosecutor unveils first results of crackdown on irregular stay

Brussels' public prosecutor Julien Moinil pictured during a press conference by his office following a spate of shootings in the capital : Credit : Belga/Eric Lalmand

The Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office and the Immigration Office handled more than 1,000 cases targeting offences committed by people in irregular stay.

Between March 2025 and March 2026, under a new operational partnership, 1,893 cases were handled.

The collaboration, launched in 2025, allows a team from the Immigration Office to work directly within the Brussels prosecutor's office.

Its role is to help identify suspects, verify their administrative status and check whether they are already subject to a return procedure.

The Brussels prosecutor's office can also ask the team to confirm a suspect's identity and examine possible previous convictions.

In a first annual review, the prosecutor described the results as "encouraging" after the first year of joint operations.

The full breakdown of the figures was not included in the press note.

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