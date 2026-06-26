Uccle asks police to investigate online hate over new asylum centre

The Samusocial logo during a demonstration over Belgium's asylum reception crisis in Brussels in December 2022. Credit: Belga/ Nicolas Maeterlinck.

Uccle has asked police to investigate online messages allegedly inciting hatred and violence against a new asylum reception centre due to open next month.

Mayor Valentine Delwart (MR) told the municipal council on Thursday evening she had requested an investigation following the circulation of hateful messages on social media targeting the future Fedasil centre on Rue Beeckman.

The centre, housed in a former care home and managed by Samusocial, is due to open in July. It will accommodate 230 applicants for international protection, mainly families with children, as well as single men and women and three unaccompanied minors.

Delwart said the investigation was intended to protect both future residents and people living in the neighbourhood, adding that the municipality remained "responsible, vigilant and fully committed" to overseeing the project.

The announcement follows a public information meeting on Wednesday attended by between 200 and 300 residents, alongside representatives from Samusocial, Fedasil and the Marlow Police Zone.

Samusocial outlined measures covering site management, security, medical support and dialogue with residents. Many attendees voiced concerns about the scale of the project, possible nuisance and what they described as a lack of consultation. Some interventions also contained xenophobic remarks.

Samusocial's chief executive, Sarah de Liamchine, said on Wednesday that the online hate messages had caused concern among future residents who will be transferred from the Koekelberg reception centre, as well as among staff who will work at the new site in Uccle.

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