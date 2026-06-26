Panos opens first self-service store in Ixelles

The Panos logo at one of the chain's outlets. Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez.

Panos has opened its first Brussels store equipped entirely with self-service ordering kiosks, bringing the fast-food ordering model to one of its outlets in the capital.

According to Sudinfo, a new franchised store opened on Chaussée d'Ixelles on Friday and will operate seven days a week, from 07:00 to 21:00 on weekdays and 07:00 to 18:00 on weekends and public holidays.

To mark the opening, the first 100 customers will receive a mystery bag.

The new concept mirrors the self-service ordering systems already widely used by other fast-food chains and forms part of Panos' efforts to modernise its customer experience.

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