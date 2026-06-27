Police appeal for help to trace a woman last seen in Saint Gilles

Credit: Federal Police

Police are appealing to members of the public to help trace a woman in urgent need of medical care.

Sepranta Luleo is 1.54 metres tall, of medium build, with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo reading "aren" on one hand and a small green dot on her forehead. She is Romanian and speaks both Romanian and French.

She was last seen between 09:30 and 10:00 on Wednesday, 24 June, when she left her home on Chaussée de Waterloo in Saint Gilles.

She is in dire need of medical care.

Anyone who has seen Speranta Lulea or knows where she may be is asked to contact police.

Do you have any information that could help?

You can submit information via the police's online appeal form.

If you would prefer to speak to investigators by phone, call the free number 0800 30 300.

Calling from abroad? Dial +32 2 554 44 88.