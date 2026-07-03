What to do in Brussels this weekend: 3 - 5 July

Credit: The Brussels Times

July is off to a busy start in and around Brussels. From one of Europe's biggest music festivals to the reopening of the Royal Palace and centuries-old traditions in Grand Place, there are plenty of ways to make the most of the first weekend of the month. Find our favourite picks below!

Music

Rock Werchter, Festivalpark Werchter, Thursday 2 July to Sunday 5 July

One of Europe's biggest music festivals returns less than an hour from Brussels this weekend.

This year's line-up features Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, The Cure, Twenty One Pilots and Lewis Capaldi, alongside dozens of artists spanning rock, pop, indie and electronic music. Whether you're heading out for a day or the full weekend, Rock Werchter remains one of the highlights of Belgium's summer festival season.

Find more information here.

Art and culture

Arts at Night, Bozar, Friday 3 July

The Mont des Arts shifts perspective during Arts at Night, with one ticket granting access to special evening programmes at Bozar, KBR Museum and the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium.

Visitors can explore exhibitions and installations across all three institutions, including Picture Perfect: Beauty through a Contemporary Lens at Bozar and Art x Gender at the Old Masters Museum. The evening also features live music, dance performances and a DJ set by MELANIN to round out the programme.

Find more information here.

Nayad Street Art Festival, Ixelles, from Friday 3 to Sunday 5 July

A new addition to Brussels' summer calendar, Nayad transforms Ixelles into an open-air stage with three days of circus, street theatre and live music.

Alongside the programme, visitors can enjoy food trucks, a bar and family-friendly activities throughout the weekend, while two additional performances are available to book on a pay-what-you-can basis.

Find more information here.

Ernest Film Festival, Maison des Arts, Schaerbeek, Friday 3 July

Spend an evening under the stars at the fifth Ernest Film Festival, a free open-air cinema event in the gardens of Maison des Arts.

The programme features a selection of short films and animated works from around the world, all screened in their original language with English or French subtitles.

Find more information here.

History and heritage

Ommegang, Grand Place, Friday 3 July

Grand Place travels back to the 16th century as the Ommegang returns with one of Belgium's biggest historical pageants.

Hundreds of performers in period costume, horses, musicians and flag bearers recreate the ceremonial procession held in honour of Charles V, bringing one of Brussels' oldest traditions back to life.

Find more information here.

Renaissance Village at Sablon, until Saturday 4 July

Complete the Ommegang experience with a visit to the Renaissance Village in Sablon.

Craftspeople, musicians, and performers recreate the atmosphere of a 16th-century market, with demonstrations, traditional entertainment and activities taking place throughout.

Find more information here.

Visit the Royal Palace of Brussels, until 16 August

The Royal Palace opens its doors to visitors this weekend for the first time since closing for extensive renovations.

Explore the Throne Room, the Grand Gallery and the palace's historic state rooms while discovering the official workplace of the King. Booking in advance is required.

Find more information here.

Conversation Poem, Tour & Taxis, Saturday 4 July

There are only a few weeks left to visit Conversation Poem, a temporary exhibition celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Proximus Art Collection.

Featuring more than 400 works by Belgian and international artists, the exhibition offers a chance to explore both the collection and the historic Hôtel des Douanes.

Find more information here.

La Nouvelle Maison, Tervuren, Sunday 5 July

Step inside one of Henry van de Velde's most personal architectural works during this guided visit to La Nouvelle Maison.

Designed as the architect's own family home, the villa remains a private residence and is only accessible through guided tours. It's a rare opportunity to experience one of Belgium's most significant examples of early modern architecture from the inside.

Find more information here.

Mid-week activities

'An Evening of Contemporary Traditional Irish Music', Flagey, Tuesday 7 July

Ireland's Presidency of the Council of the European Union begins with the launch of a six-month cultural programme celebrating Irish arts across Belgium.

Kicking things off at Flagey, the opening concert features contemporary Irish traditional music, spoken word and performance by acclaimed artists including Aoife Ní Bhriain, Cormac Begley and Francesco Turrisi. It's the first of more than 25 events taking place across Belgium during Ireland's EU presidency.

Find more information here.