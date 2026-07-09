A sunny Thursday with temperatures reaching 31°C

20140414 - GENT, BELGIUM: Illustration picture shows sunshine and clouds above the tower of Gent-Sint-Pieters train station, on Monday 14 April 2014, in Gent. BELGA PHOTO PHILIPPE FRANCOIS

Belgium will see sunny, increasingly hot weather from Thursday, with temperatures reaching up to 33°C by Saturday, and a nationwide yellow heat warning in place until Tuesday.

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) said Thursday would be warm and largely sunny, with only some high cloud and the possibility of a few harmless cloud build-ups.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range from 25°C to 31°C.

The institute has also issued a yellow heat alert across the country, warning that maximum temperatures will reach or exceed 32°C in the coming days.

On Thursday evening and overnight into Friday, areas of high cloud will drift across Belgium.

Conditions will remain dry, calm and mild, with minimum temperatures of 10°C to 18°C.

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