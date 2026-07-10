What to do in Brussels this weekend: 10 - 12 July

Credit: The Brussels Times

Brussels is settling into summer with a weekend full of more outdoor events, live performances and World Cup excitement. From music and comedy to football watch parties, here are our favourite picks!

Music

Cameristica Festival, Royal Conservatoire of Brussels, from 11 to 19 July

Classical music takes centre stage as the Cameristica Festival returns. The Brussels-based international chamber music festival brings together acclaimed performers and emerging talent for a week of performances.

Delivering high-level chamber music concerts in an intimate setting, the programme emphasises close collaboration and a shared passion for the arts. Saturday's concert showcases students from 10 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia in a traditional music concert.

Find more information here.

Play Label Open Air: Circle Park and La Fabriek, Anderlecht, Saturday 11 July

Play Label returns with another open-air party this weekend, bringing house and techno to Circle Park.

Following an afternoon and evening of electronic music from international and local DJs, featuring Alex Kassian, Sara Dziri, Kathleen C b2b Su:zy and Fossette, in one of Brussels' favourite summer dance settings, the energy will move to La Fabriek with more performances.

Find more information here.

Art and culture

Flemish Community Day, Grand Place, Saturday 11 July

Brussels celebrates Flemish Community Day with a full programme of free concerts, tours and family activities across the city.

Festivities taking place in Grand Place include performances by Yannish, Ella Ray and Jukebox Heroes. The Brussels Parliament will also host several exhibitions, consisting of photography, art and documentary film, while Place de la Monnaie will be taken over by family-friendly activities including circus, karaoke and crafts.

Find more information here.

Finissage: 'Is That All There Is?', Cloud Seven, Saturday 11 July

Catch the final day of 'Is That All There Is?', an exhibition that explores how we look at and interpret contemporary art through works by more than 50 artists from the Cloud Seven collection.

The programme features a screening of 'An Invitation to Disappear' by Julian Charrière, artist talks, live performance art and music.

Find more information here.

Comedy

'Pink Boots and An Alcoholic Sock Puppet', La Plume Persée, Friday 10 July

Looking for a laugh? British comedian Harvey Cobb brings his debut show 'Pink Boots and an Alcoholic Sock Puppet' to Brussels this weekend.

Expect a fast-paced mix of stand-up, physical comedy and audience participation, complete with juggling, contemporary dance and an unexpected sock puppet sidekick.

Find more information here.

Sport

World Cup quarter-finals, Place Noord, Friday 10 July

With Belgium taking on Spain in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals on Friday, Foot Noord Village remains the place to soak up the tournament atmosphere throughout the weekend.

The fan zone combines football-themed entertainment, food stalls, DJ sets, and family-friendly activities, making it a lively meeting place to follow the Red Devils' World Cup campaign.

Find more information here.