'Total Eclipse of the Heart' singer Bonnie Tyler dies aged 75

Surprise guest Bonnie Tyler performs during the Night of the Proms concert at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp on 26 October 2001. Credit: Belga / Wim Hendrix.

British singer Bonnie Tyler, best known for her 1983 hit Total Eclipse of the Heart, has died at the age of 75, her family announced on Thursday.

In a statement published on the singer's official website and Facebook page, her family said Tyler died unexpectedly on Wednesday evening in a hospital in Portugal, where she had been receiving treatment for an illness.

"The family and Bonnie's team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie passed away unexpectedly last night in a hospital in Portugal from the illness for which she was being treated," the statement said.

Tyler rose to international fame in the 1980s with a string of hits, including Total Eclipse of the Heart, one of the decade's best-selling singles, and Holding Out for a Hero.

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