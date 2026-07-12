Irish culture takes over Brussels during Ireland's EU presidency

Credit: Bozar/ Klara Festival

Ireland is taking over the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the eighth time, its first stint since 2013.

To celebrate, the City of Brussels will host several Irish cultural events, including exhibitions, concerts and film screenings.

From July to December 2026, Ireland is taking over the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

This marks the eighth time Ireland has held the six-month role, with its last stint back in 2013.

While the Irish presidency's much-anticipated event with celebrated author Maggie O'Farrell at Bozar is sold out, there is much more on offer, including a focus on the Irish language, films, music and more.

If you are looking for something to do in the coming weeks and months, here is a list of interesting Irish-focused cultural events and exhibitions to attend in Brussels.

Art Installation at Justus Lipsius (July–December)

Diplomats and visitors heading into the main Council of the EU buildings (Justus Lipsius and Europa) will be greeted by Cuimhne agus Séadchomhartha (Memory and Monument).

It's a massive, site-specific textile and structural installation created by award-winning Irish artist Richard Malone, designed specifically to transform the building's entrance space.

Literary Exhibition at the European Parliament (July – December)

If you find yourself near the European Parliament, pop in to see Súil Amach, or in English, “An Outward Eye.”

Taking inspiration from the Irish proverb An té a bhíonn siúlach, bíonn scéalach (those who travel have stories to tell), organised in partnership with Literature Ireland, this photographic exhibition by Conor Horgan features 24 striking portraits of contemporary Irish writers, giving faces to Ireland's most iconic literary figures.

Irish Spotlight at Filem’On Film Festival (Oct 26 – Nov 7)

Celebrating its 20th edition, Belgium’s International Film Festival for Young Audiences is shining a spotlight on contemporary Irish animated short films. The festival has something for both families and film buffs.

The programme features a highly anticipated retrospective of works by acclaimed animator Tomm Moore, alongside a screening of Brendan Canty’s film, "Christy."

Far from just a passive viewing experience, you can also catch exclusive filmmaker Q&As and lively events to engage directly with the creators.

Gala Concert at Bozar (27 October)

For one night only, the Irish Group of the Association Femmes d’Europe is presenting A Voice from Ireland at Brussels' prestigious Bozar.

This Gala Concert brings together premier Irish and Belgian talents, featuring internationally acclaimed tenor Emmet Cahill, uilleann piper Mark Redmond, and the Brussels Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus.

The performance blends traditional Irish music into grand orchestral arrangements, exploring themes of emigration, exile, and hope.

Closing Concert at Flagey (8 December )

To wrap up Ireland's Presidency of the Council of the European Union term, in December, the Brussels Chamber Ensemble will be performing Irish Classical Gems and Brahms’ 4th over at Flagey.

Aside from the classics, this concert will also feature the world premiere of a brand-new piece by an emerging Irish composer, who was specifically selected for the honour through a special competition.

Click here to find out the full cultural programme organised during the Irish EU presidency. Sláinte!

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