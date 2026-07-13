Associations move to block sale of public buildings in Woluwe-St-Lambert, Schaerbeek

Project offering social housing for homeless families in a Brussels neighbourhood. © Belga/ Adrien Burtin

Four associations have launched an urgent legal action against the Brussels-Capital Region Housing Company. SLRB, to block the sale of two public buildings in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert and Schaerbeek that were originally bought for social housing projects.

The groups said on Monday that the properties had initially been acquired to develop several hundred social homes.

The associations involved are the Brussels Housing Rights Assembly, RBDH, Inter-Environnement Bruxelles (IEB), the Brussels United Housing Federation, FéBUL, and the Federation of Social Services, FdSS.

Through the emergency procedure, they are seeking to have the sale suspended.

They argue that public property assets are a vital strategic tool for meeting the growing demand for affordable housing in Brussels.

In their view, selling the properties to the highest bidder without sufficient guarantees over their future use is impossible to justify given the scale of social need and the responsibilities of public authorities.

The associations point out that 62,234 households are currently on the waiting list for social housing in Brussels.