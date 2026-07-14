OXY Tower Fire: Contractor pledges 'full cooperation' with the investigation

the scene of a fire at the OXY building at place De Brouckere, in Brussels, Tuesday 14 July 2026s. The Brussels Labour Inspectorate confirms several bodies were found in the lift shafts, 6 people are still missing. The fire broke out on the second floor of the building that is currently being renovated. BELGA PHOTO EMILE WINDAL

Cordeel Group, the main contractor on the Oxy building site in Brussels, said it would fully cooperate with the investigation into Tuesday morning’s deadly fire at the building, which is under renovation.

The company said it was working closely with the emergency services, the relevant authorities and the other parties involved.

A small fire broke out shortly before 08:00 on Tuesday on the second floor of the building on Place De Brouckère.

Although that fire was quickly extinguished, flames spread into the lift shaft, triggering a second blaze there.

That second fire was brought under control at about 09:00.

Six people are confirmed to have died in the fire.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Cordeel Group said its thoughts were first and foremost with the families and loved ones of those who died, the injured, colleagues and everyone else affected by the tragedy.

The company added that its absolute priority was to receive and support the victims, their families, its staff and all others concerned.