US tightens visa rules for foreign journalists and students

US judge rules that a $100,000 fee for US work visas, introduced in September by Donald Trump, is illegal. © AFP / Belga.

The United States will limit how long foreign students and journalists can stay in the country under new immigration rules published on Thursday, marking the latest step in its restrictive migration policy.

Under the measures, which are due to take effect within 60 days unless blocked by Congress, foreign nationals on student visas will no longer be allowed to remain in the US for more than four years.

Foreign journalists will be limited to stays of 240 days (about 8 months), though they can apply for extensions of the same length.

Until now, student visas were generally granted for the duration of a student's academic programme, while journalists could receive visas valid for up to five years.

The changes, expected to take effect 60 days after publication in the Federal Register on Friday, will affect journalists accredited to hundreds of foreign media organisations operating in the US.

Press freedom organisation Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said it was "outraged" by the decision, warning that it could prevent international journalists from reporting from the US and make it "extremely difficult, if not impossible" for foreign news organisations to operate in the country.

"The endless cycle of visa renewals restricts press freedom," the organisation said, describing the measure as a "direct violation" of freedom of expression and press freedom, while urging Congress to intervene.

The Department of Homeland Security defended the move, citing a "significant increase" in the number of students and journalists entering the country on these visas in recent years.

Related News