Belgium's population has more than tripled since 1830

People are seen in a shopping street during the official start of the summer sales, Monday 01 July 2024 in Rue Neuve, Brussels. Credit: Belga

Belgium's population has more than tripled since the country gained independence in 1830, growing from 3.8 million people to almost 11.9 million on 1 January 2026, according to figures published on Friday by the Belgian statistics office Statbel.

As of 1 January 2026, the Brussels-Capital Region had 1.25 million residents, while Wallonia's population stood at 3.7 million and Flanders' at almost 6.9 million.

Although Belgium's population has grown almost continuously since 1830, both World Wars interrupted that trend. Between 1910 and 1920, the population fell slightly from 7.42 million to 7.40 million due to the high death toll and a sharp decline in births.

Population growth accelerated again after the Second World War, driven by the post-war baby boom and economic recovery.

More recent international events have also left their mark on demographic trends. Population growth slowed during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 because of excess mortality and a decline in international migration.

In contrast, 2022 saw exceptionally strong population growth, with Belgium gaining around 113,000 residents in a single year, one of the largest annual increases in recent decades, according to Statbel. The rise was largely driven by increased international migration following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Since the early 2000s, international migration has become the main driver of Belgium's population growth, as the country has consistently recorded more deaths than births. Statbel noted that migration is shaping Belgium's demographic trends more and more.

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