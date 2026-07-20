Spain dethrone Argentina and win World Cup for the second time

Credit: AFP.

Spain won the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday after beating defending champions Argentina 1-0 following a period of extra time in the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, just outside New York.

The European champions broke the deadlock in the 106th minute of the tournament's 104th and final match. Substitute Ferran Torres scored Spain's winner with the side's 12th shot on target after being set up by Nico Williams.

Argentina played the entirety of extra time with 10 men after Enzo Fernández was sent off for a second yellow card in stoppage time at the end of normal time (90+3).

Spain, appearing in only the second World Cup final in their history, secured their second World Cup title after their triumph in South Africa in 2010.

Argentina have now lost four of the seven World Cup finals they have contested. After winning the tournament in 1978, 1986 and 2022, they were beaten in the finals of 1930, 1990, 2014 and now 2026.