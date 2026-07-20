Cloudy and dry Monday before slightly warmer weather returns

Credit: Helen Lyons / The Brussels Times

Cloudy Monday ahead with no chance of rain.

According to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI), temperatures will reach 17 °C in the High Fens, 20 °C along the coast and around 22 °C in central parts of the country.

Skies will clear during the evening and overnight, although banks of low cloud are expected to return to the coast during the second half of the night.

Overnight temperatures will fall to around 6 °C in the Ardennes, 11 °C to 13 °C across central Belgium and around 16 °C at the coast.