King honours 17 Belgians with National Day distinctions

New image of King Philippe, on the occasion of his 65th birthday. Credit: Royal Palace/Bas Bogaerts

On Monday, the Royal Palace announced the award of noble titles and high-ranking national honours to 17 people in recognition of their contributions to Belgian society.

King Philippe has granted nine noble titles and eight high-ranking national honours to 17 people in recognition of their contributions to science, culture, business, social causes and civil society.

Among those receiving the title of baron or baroness are several figures recognised for their service to society. Evelyne Bruyère was honoured for her work supporting victims of incest and intra-family sexual violence through SOS Inceste Belgique.

Psychiatrist Dirk De Wachter was recognised for his contribution to mental healthcare and public debate on social change, while former senior European Commission official Jos Delbeke was honoured for his leading role in international climate negotiations.

Sociologist Firouzeh Nahavandi was recognised for her research on the Muslim world and the role of women, while neuropaediatrician Marie-Cécile Nassogne was honoured for her work on autism.

Bioengineer Ronny Swennen, an internationally recognised expert in tropical agriculture and food security, also received a noble title.

The list is completed by Charly Herscovici, co-founder and president of the Magritte Foundation and founder of the Magritte Museum, Kristina Engels-Verbeke, recognised for her work supporting disadvantaged children and promoting African art, and entrepreneur Wouter Torfs.

Eight other people received distinctions in Belgium's National Orders.

Neurogeneticist Rosa Rademakers was promoted to Commander of the Order of Leopold for her research into neurodegenerative diseases.

Seven others were appointed Commanders of the Order of the Crown, including jazz guitarist Philip Catherine, artists Ann Veronica Janssens and Otobong Nkanga, choreographer Alain Platel, actress Chris Lomme, bailiff Patrick Van Buggenhout, recognised for pioneering ethical debt recovery practices, and Philippe Vansteenkiste, founder of V-Europe, which supports victims of terrorism.

Related News