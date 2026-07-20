Brussels Airport braces for busiest day of the year

The departure hall of Brussels Airport, Friday 08 May 2026 in Zaventem. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Brussels Airport Zaventem is expecting its busiest day of the year on Monday.

Almost 92,000 passengers are expected to travel through the airport today, airport spokesperson Quentin Mertens told Belga.

Operations have been running smoothly on Monday morning, with queues at border control shorter than expected.

Around 51,000 passengers are expected to depart from the airport during the day, while a further 41,000 are due to arrive.

The airport's single-day passenger record remains 98,000 travellers, set during the summer of 2019.

Over the summer season as a whole, Brussels Airport expects to welcome 5.2 million passengers, around 4% more than last year.

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