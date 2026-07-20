Belfius will remain Brussels Region's treasury bank for the next four years

Credit: Belga / Elisabeth Callens

Belfius will remain responsible for managing the Brussels-Capital Region's treasury until mid-2031, while the bank's credit line will increase from €50 million to €250 million, Brussels Finance Minister Dirk De Smedt (Anders) announced on Monday.

In November 2025, Belfius said it would end its treasury role at the end of that year. One month later, the bank agreed to extend the contract until the end of 2026, although the available credit line was cut from €500 million to €50 million.

The new treasury contract will take effect on 1 January 2027 and run until 30 June 2031. It may then be extended twice for one year by mutual agreement. Under the deal, Belfius will provide the Region with a €250 million credit line.

Continued access to the facility will depend on the Brussels Region respecting its multi-year budgetary path. The budget deficit must be limited to €957 million this year, then gradually reduced to zero by 2029.

The Brussels Government also approved an increase in the ceiling of its medium-term note and commercial paper issuance programme from €13 billion to €15 billion.

This gives the region additional borrowing capacity on financial markets, in addition to its existing financing options. It is not a loan from Belfius, but an expansion of the framework under which Brussels is authorised to raise funds from investors.

Only €1.2 billion remains available under the current programme, with €11.8 billion already used out of the existing €13 billion ceiling.

The higher ceiling is in line with the debt limit set out in the coalition agreement, which caps the Region's direct debt at no more than €3 billion.

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