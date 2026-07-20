King Philippe calls for unity in rather gloomy National Day speech

King Philippe of Belgium during the recording of his annual television and radio speech on the occasion of the Belgian National day, celebrated on 21 July, at the Royal Palace in Brussels. Credit: Belga

His Majesty King Philippe addressed the nation on Monday in his traditional annual speech delivered ahead of Belgian National Day.

The King began by referring to June's exceptional heatwave, describing it as unusually early, intense and prolonged. He said the greatest burden had fallen on the most vulnerable, including the elderly, people facing isolation and those living in precarious situations.

He noted that the heatwave had claimed hundreds of lives and placed significant pressure on healthcare workers and emergency services.

Turning to the country's finances, the King said Belgium faces great budgetary challenges. Belgium is on a defence spending spree, whilst the global economic situation is fluctuating, energy prices are rising, and interest rates are volatile. The King insisted that measures be taken to contain public debt.

Reflecting on a recent visit to companies in Flanders and Wallonia alongside business leaders, the King said he had witnessed a strong willingness to strengthen ties between the country's regions.

He added that closer cooperation between regional employment services and greater labour mobility could help boost employment.

The King also stressed the paramount role education plays in maintaining social cohesion, saying schools are increasingly bearing the weight of wider societal problems.

He expressed hope that, following months of tensions, calm and mutual respect would return, allowing schools to fully carry out their mission when the new academic year begins.

King Philippe paid tribute to carers and organisations supporting people living with dementia, arguing that a society should be judged by the way it cares for its most vulnerable members.

He said this was the inspiration behind one of this summer's exhibitions at the Royal Palace, which focuses on communicating with people affected by dementia.

Addressing international affairs, the King warned that many states and armed groups are increasingly ignoring international law and waging "reckless and cruel wars under false pretences".

He said these conflicts should not distract from major global challenges such as poverty, climate change, biodiversity loss and the depletion of natural resources.

Belgium, he argued, must work with others to uphold international rules and support the institutions responsible for enforcing them.

Concluding his address, King Philippe said that although Belgium's challenges have different causes, they share one common solution.

"We will only overcome them if we focus on what unites us rather than what divides us," he said, urging Belgians to preserve their sense of community.

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