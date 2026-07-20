Brussels firefighters says emergency services will continue despite National Day strike

Work stoppage by Brussels firefighters to protest staff shortages, with a gathering on the esplanade behind the Congress Column, in Brussels, on Wednesday 31 December 2025. Credit: Belga/Timon Ramboer

Brussels Fire Brigade has said emergency services will continue to operate throughout Tuesday's firefighters' strike.

Walter Derieuw, the Brigade's spokesperson, issued a statement on Monday stressing that "contingency measures are intended to protect public safety and in no way undermine industrial action."

The brigade's management said it respected the right to strike and acknowledged the concerns expressed by operational staff.

However, with Belgium's National Day expected to attract large crowds to the capital, the service said it had a responsibility to ensure emergency assistance remained available for both residents and visitors.

Management added that staff requisitioned to maintain essential operations "cannot be regarded as strike-breakers", arguing that they are carrying out an indispensable public service.

The statement also called for dialogue to resume after the day of industrial action, with management saying it was prepared to discuss employees' concerns with staff representatives and, where appropriate, relay them to the relevant authorities.

"Even in difficult circumstances, mutual respect, a sense of responsibility and our shared mission to serve the public remain essential," the statement concluded.