Chris Brown pleads guilty over bottle attack in London club

Chris Brown in 2020. Credit: Belga

US R&B singer Chris Brown has pleaded guilty in a London court over a violent incident at a nightclub in 2023 and will be sentenced on 26 October.

The incident took place at the Tape nightclub in London's Mayfair district on 19 February 2023, while Brown was touring the UK.

English prosecutors said Diaw was repeatedly struck with a bottle before Brown and co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu, 40, allegedly punched and kicked him. Akinlolu has also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on the same day as Brown.

The 37-year-old appeared before Southwark Crown Court on Friday. Brown, who remains on bail, was arrested in England in May 2026 after allegedly attacking music producer Abraham "Abe" Diaw with a bottle at a London nightclub.

British prosecutors said several charges originally brought against Brown, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, will now be dropped following his guilty plea, meaning there will be no trial.

A judge also allowed him to continue his European tour, which began in Amsterdam shortly after 8 June.

Brown was arrested at a five-star hotel in Manchester shortly after arriving in the UK by private jet. He spent nearly a week in custody before being released on £5 million (€5.8 million) bail.

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