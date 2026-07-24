Direct Eurostar service from London to call at Antwerp

Credit: Belga

Eurostar trains from London will begin stopping in Antwerp from 14 December, the rail operator confirmed on Friday.

The move confirms earlier reports by De Tijd and will allow passengers to travel directly from London to Antwerp for the first time.

The change only applies to services from London to Antwerp. Trains travelling in the opposite direction will continue to depart from Brussels-Midi, as border and security checks cannot currently be carried out in Antwerp.

Eurostar said there are no plans to introduce those facilities at this stage.

The London-Amsterdam service, which operates up to four times a day, already passes through Antwerp without stopping. It will continue to call at Lille, Brussels-Midi and Rotterdam, with the additional Antwerp stop not expected to increase journey times.

Passengers travelling from Antwerp to London can continue to buy a combined NMBS/SNCB and Eurostar ticket, changing at Brussels-Midi to complete UK border and security checks.

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