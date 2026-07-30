Belgians are keeping their own teeth for longer – but there's a downside when it comes to treatment

Dentists in Belgium are experiencing many of the same challenges as their counterparts in the Netherlands. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The chair of the Flemish Federation of Dentists (VVT) says that Belgians are keeping their natural teeth for longer than previous generations, but that this is a double-edged sword.

Today, more people retain their natural teeth well into old age thanks to improved dental care and a stronger focus on prevention.

"Nothing beats your own healthy teeth," the VVT's Vincent Koningsveld told De Morgen, explaining that natural teeth remain stronger and function better than artificial replacements. He added that preserving natural teeth also helps maintain the jawbone, making future treatments easier if needed.

He said attitudes towards oral health have also changed. Whereas patients once often visited the dentist only when in pain, regular check-ups and preventive care have become increasingly common, encouraged by dentists and supported by government reimbursement.

'More difficult to find a dentist'

Despite these positive developments, Koningsveld told De Morgen that dentists in Belgium are experiencing many of the same challenges as their counterparts in the Netherlands. An ageing population and greater demand for preventive dental care have raised concerns about access to treatment.

"We see the same dynamic" as in the Netherlands, Koningsveld said. "There is more care and more work for dentists. I think everyone notices that it is becoming more difficult to find a dentist."

He pointed to the growing role of dental hygienists in supporting practices and an increase in the number of dentistry students. Since this academic year, the number of places for dentistry students in Flanders has risen from 250 to 277, following earlier increases from 120 places.

While matching the number of dentists to growing demand remains a challenge, Koningsveld argued that the increase in workload should be seen as a consequence of better oral health rather than a failure of the healthcare system.

"The alternative would be mass tooth extractions," he said. "We should be happy that people can keep their teeth longer."

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