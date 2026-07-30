Swedish hooligans fight police in Brussels city centre, three officers injured

Screenshot of the footage provided by a witness to The Brussels Times. Credit: Handout.

A violent brawl between Swedish football fans and police took place on Wednesday night in central Brussels, affecting nearby bar owners and people on the terraces. Three police officers were injured in the clash.

Following the Europa Conference League qualifying match between Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht and Hammarby IF on Wednesday night, Swedish football supporters took to the streets of the city centre of Brussels.

Officers on patrol noticed a large gathering of around 150 Hammarby supporters on Place de la Bourse at around 22:45, according to the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone spokesperson Ilse van de Keere. She added that many appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

A second group of around 50 supporters, described by police as displaying the characteristics of "ultras", had gathered in a nearby bar.

Shortly before midnight, supporters lit flares on one of the lion statues outside the Bourse, then chanted and provoked people gathered on the steps of the landmark. Fearing the situation could escalate, police asked bystanders, including tourists, to leave the area.

Police said officers then came under attack, with dozens of projectiles thrown at them while several groups allegedly charged towards the police line. Officers temporarily withdrew while waiting for reinforcements.

Once additional officers arrived, police pushed the group along Boulevard Anspach towards Lemonnier before carrying out several dispersal operations in the surrounding streets, including around Saint-Géry. Tear gas was used during the operation, although the water cannon, which was not present at the scene, was not deployed.

Three public order officers sustained minor injuries during the clashes. Police vehicles were also damaged by projectiles, although the full extent of the damage has not yet been assessed.

According to police, officers attempted several times to establish dialogue with supporters before the violence erupted, but these attempts were unsuccessful. Calm returned to the city centre at around 01:30. It is unclear if any arrests were made.

A person who said they witnessed the clashes in the Saint-Géry district described to The Brussels Times scenes of panic. He claims customers fled into bars while establishments locked their doors as projectiles were thrown around the area.

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