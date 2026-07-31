Charleroi Airport air traffic controllers suspend strike notice after 'constructive' meeting

"They do 15 shifts in 16 days,” Callaerts said. “That’s how the shortage of staff is hidden.” Credit: © Belga

The strike notice filed by air traffic controllers at Brussels South Charleroi Airport, which was due to take effect on 12 August, has been suspended, Belgian air navigation service provider Skeyes announced on Friday.

A new conciliation meeting between management and the trade unions is scheduled for 17 August.

Management and the three representative unions met on Friday morning at Skeyes' headquarters for an initial round of talks, which the company described as "constructive". The parties agreed to continue the conciliation process.

Until the next meeting, all collective action and any plans to undertake such action have been suspended, Skeyes said.

"This suspension provides clarity for passengers, airlines and the airport. Air traffic operations at Brussels South Charleroi Airport will continue as normal," the company added.

On Thursday, Skeyes announced that the unions had filed a strike notice to begin on 12 August.

The company said at the time that air traffic controllers were demanding a 60% increase in the allowance for night shifts, which would raise it to more than €1,000 per controller per night shift. Despite the dispute, Skeyes said it remained optimistic that the conciliation process would lead to an agreement.

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