Two Brussels tram lines disrupted on Friday morning

Illustrative image of tramways in Brussels.

Two Brussels tram lines have been partially suspended on Friday morning due to a technical problem, Brussels public transport operator STIB announced.

Tram 82 services are interrupted between Globe and Dieweg, while tram 92 services are suspended between Héros and Lancaster.

The disruption was caused by a damaged pantograph, the equipment connecting a tram to the overhead power lines.

Replacement buses are running between Héros and Lancaster. Passengers travelling between Héros and Saint-Job station are advised to take bus 37.

STIB said the disruption is expected to last for more than an hour.