Brussels: record slate of activities for Heritage Days

20090508 - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: Panoramic view of Brussels shows the tower of the Hilton hotel (left), the Palace of Justice (central) and the South tower (right) © BELGA PHOTO KRISTOF VAN ACCOM

More than 270 activities will take place across Brussels’ 19 municipalities on 19-20 September for the 38th edition of the Heritage Days, organisers announced on Tuesday.

Brussels Secretary of State for Heritage Ans Persoons and urban.brussels unveiled the programme for this year’s event, which is centred on the theme 'Our Landscape, Our Legacy.'

The weekend will feature guided tours, walks, cycle rides, exhibitions, talks, performances and special openings.

More than buildings

These will give visitors a chance to explore Brussels’ landscape and how it has changed over time. Organisers said the number of activities is a record.

Persoons said Heritage is about more than buildings. It also includes squares, streets, gardens, natural spaces and water in the city, she said, adding that Brussels is made up of many distinct landscapes that tell its history.

She also pointed to the public debates surrounding the city’s development, including questions over how space should be used and the need for housing, parks and places for residents. She stressed that all activities are free and that heritage should be accessible to everyone.

The 2026 theme invites the public to see Brussels as a living landscape shaped by its architecture, history, natural heritage and changing neighbourhoods.

Landscape: not just a backdrop

The programme was presented at Wiels in Forest which, organisers said, reflects that approach. The former industrial site offers views across railway and industrial heritage, residential areas and natural spaces, while the Wiels Marsh at its foot is set to become an urban park.

Sarah Lagrillière, Deputy Director-General of urban.brussels, said landscape should be seen as more than a backdrop.

Several viewpoints that are usually closed to the public will open for the occasion, including the south tower of St Michael and St Gudula Cathedral, the former RTT central administration building and the Brusilia tower in Schaerbeek.

Visitors will also be able to discover Rivieren Castle in Ganshoren, Tournay-Solvay Castle in Watermael-Boitsfort, Manoir d’Anjou in Woluwe-Saint-Pierre and Allard Estate in Uccle.

Brussels at unusual times of day

The roof of BELvue, Jacques Wirtz’s secret garden and the Savonnerie Royale are also included in the programme.

Other activities will explore Brussels at unusual times of day. A morning walk will link the gardens of La Cambre Abbey, Tenbosch Park and a private garden in Saint-Gilles.

An evening walk between Avenue Louise and Place Royale will show how lighting changes the way the urban landscape is perceived.

Twenty-five activities have also been given the Renature Time label as part of a collaboration with Brussels Environment.

Discovering biodiversity

Alice Gaillard, from the Department of Nature Development, said heritage should be understood in both architectural and plant terms. Walks, observation sessions and workshops will invite the public to discover biodiversity, take action and pass on knowledge.

A partnership with the European campaign #EUInMyRegion will also highlight projects supported by the European Regional Development Fund, including the Uccle-Boitsfort Racecourse, Ketelhoeve in Neerpede and COOP along the canal.

The Matrimoine Days will follow from 25 to 27 September, with around 30 activities.