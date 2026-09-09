Mobility Minister calls for stricter rules for e-scooters

Shared e-scooters and bicycles in Brussels. © Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Brussels Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt has called for stricter federal rules on private electric scooters, partly backing a proposal to ban them over safety concerns.

Such a ban was needed to improve safety, Brussels mobility expert Dirk Lauwers told Bruzz.

Lauwers cited Antwerp police figures from the past three years showing that for every accident involving a shared e-scooter, there were five involving a privately owned one.

Van den Brandt acknowledged the problem but stressed that the regulation of private e-scooters was a federal responsibility, not a regional one. She said the rules should be tightened significantly.

The Mobility Minister noted that private e-scooters were widely used, and that the risk of a serious accident was ten times higher on a scooter than on a bicycle. She attributed this to the so-called “catapult effect.”

The issue must be addressed as a matter of road safety, she stressed.

From 1 January 2027, shared e-scooters will be banned in Brussels.

However, a similar measure was introduced in Paris in 2023, but by 2025, the number of e-scooter accidents in the French capital had risen by 33%.

Under current law, the maximum permitted speed is 25 km/h, although some models exceed that limit.