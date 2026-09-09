Six charged with crimes including transporting heavy weapons

Credit: Helen Lyons/The Brussels Times.

The trial of six young defendants accused, among other offences, of involvement in a criminal organisation and possession of heavy weapons, opened on Wednesday in a Brussels French-speaking criminal court.

The alleged offences, which include possession of a submachine gun, an automatic weapon and ammunition magazines found in a vehicle, date back to March 2025.

One of the six defendants is currently serving in the army. Some of the others were already known to the judicial authorities in connection with other cases.

On Wednesday, prosecutors asked the court to impose prison sentences ranging from three to five years on the defendants, whom the Office of the Public Prosecutor described as being “fairly young.”

All six suspects deny the charges. They say they are not the people shown in the images used by the prosecution to support its case.

Lawyers for five of the six defendants are due to present their arguments on Tuesday 29 September at 2.00 p.m.