Brussels casino workers seek clarity as 286 jobs hang in balance

Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Employees at the Brussels casino, Viage, gathered outside Brussels City Hall on Tuesday afternoon to protest the uncertainty surrounding a potential closure that could put 286 jobs at risk.

The workers called on City of Brussels mayor Philippe Close (Socialist Party) to provide clarity about the casino's status before its current concession expires at the end of 2026.

The protest stems from the Council of State's suspension of the City's decision to award a 15-year casino concession to Napoleon Games. Viage, the current operator, has run the casino since 2010.

The casino concession is expected to bring in millions of euros for Brussels. Currently, the proposed contract is expected to generate around €750 million in revenue for the approved operator over the next 15 years, with Brussels receiving more than €10 million annually in concession fees.

This suspension has left the future operator uncertain at a critical moment.

According to VRT, if no decision is made by the end of September, Viage may have to give the employees a termination notice. If this happened, the eventual operator would no longer be required to take back the existing workforce.

Mass layoffs at the casino could affect well over 300 families from nearly 40 nationalities. Viage has also reported that it works with 493 suppliers, including 380 Belgian companies and 163 based in Brussels, meaning the impact of said layoffs could extend beyond the casino’s direct employees.