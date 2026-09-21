'Belgium remains well supplied': Energy Minister plays down risk of winter shortages

Minister of Energy Mathieu Bihet delivering a speech at the opening of a new power plant of Engie in Flemalle, on Monday 7 September 2026. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

Belgium is well placed to avoid gas and heating oil shortages ahead of winter, thanks to its strategic reserves and its position as a major European energy hub, Federal Energy Minister Mathieu Bihet (MR) said on Monday.

Speaking to Le Soir and De Morgen, Bihet said Belgium had little influence over energy prices, which are largely determined by international developments, including crises involving Iran, Russia and Yemen.

The Federal Government is therefore focusing on ensuring security of supply and is closely monitoring developments in the energy market.

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For natural gas, Bihet said the government remained in constant contact with Fluxys, which operates Belgium's gas transmission network, as well as with companies purchasing supplies.

Belgium's position as a strategic hub for gas entering Europe also provides the country with greater security of supply, he added.

Around two-thirds of the gas entering Belgium arrives through pipelines from Norway and the United Kingdom. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) accounts for roughly one-third, with supplies arriving from countries including Russia, Qatar and the United States.

"The situation is concerning, it is serious, and it is being monitored, but Belgium's position means it remains well supplied," Bihet told Le Soir.

The situation for diesel and heating oil is more variable, but Belgium has significant strategic reserves of both crude oil and refined petroleum products.

According to Bihet, these reserves are sufficient to cover more than 90 days of consumption, in line with Belgium's international obligations.