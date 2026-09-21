Increase in maximum volume for curbside pickup

Garbage collectors working in the pedestrian zone in Brussels city center. © BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Brussels City Council on Monday night approved a plan to triple the annual volume of bulky waste that municipal services can collect from the homes of the municipality’s roughly 200,000 residents.

The proposal was put forward by Parti Socialiste councillor Anas Ben Abdelmoumen, the alderman responsible for public cleanliness.

Under the previous rules, households could request one home collection of bulky waste per calendar year, with a limit of 2 cubic metres (m3) per pick-up.

The new regulation raises the maximum volume per collection from 2 to 3 m3.

It also doubles the number of collection requests allowed, from one to two per household each calendar year.

The home collection service operates by appointment and adds to the city’s existing offer of two free bulky waste collections each year.

Those collections take place in Spring and Autumn through containers placed in different neighbourhoods across the municipality.