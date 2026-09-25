What to do in Brussels this weekend: 25 – 27 September

Credit: The Brussels Times

Looking for something fun to do during the last weekend of September?

If you want to end September on a high note, consider adding these events to your calendar. Here are The Brussels Times picks for this weekend.

Dog day(s)

Woofstock, Tour & Taxis, 26 and 27 September

Dog lovers and their four-legged friends will gather in Brussels this weekend for Woofstock, a festival dedicated to dogs and their owners. Visitors can take part in activities including doga (dog yoga), dog dancing, guided walks, sports sessions and canine massages.

The event's biggest attraction, “The Odyssey of Senses,” is an immersive experience that lets dogs explore a variety of new and different scents and environments. Every dog that participates will also get their own “doggy passport.” Food and accessories for both dogs and humans alike will be available.

Find ticket information here.

Fun for the whole family

Wallonia-Brussels Federation Day, Jette Cultural Centre, Saturday 26 September

Celebrate Wallonia-Brussels Federation Day this Saturday with a free, family-friendly afternoon at Jette Cultural Centre. The event is kid-friendly and will feature plenty of creative activities, performances and playful experiences inspired by the theme of light.

Attendees can also join cyanotype and light-painting workshops, create fluorescent insects, explore shadow play and enjoy live performances that combine music, film, projections and sound. Activities for kids – and adults – of all ages should make for an easy-going afternoon that's filled with creativity and fun.

Find more information here.

Celebrating 200 years of Observatory, Royal Observatory of Belgium, 26 and 27 September

Have you ever wanted to learn more about the wonders of space and Earth? To celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Royal Observatory of Belgium, Royal Meteorological Institute and Royal Belgian Institute for Space Aeronomy are opening their doors for a free weekend of events.

Attendees can meet scientists, explore the site, see telescopes in action and learn more about stars, our Sun, planets and asteroids. No registration is required.

Find more information here.

Looking for a laugh?

Lost in Europe (English Comedy Show), L'Amère à Boire, Sunday 27 September

American-based comedians Younis Dhaher and Adam Hmada are stopping by Saint-Gilles for one night only this Sunday. Both comedians have sizeable online followings and have performed internationally before.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Hmada tells comedic stories that pull from his experience growing up as an Arab American Muslim in New York. Dhaher, who is Iraqi-born, draws on his experience as an immigrant and how it shaped his family life and identity during his set.

Find ticket information here.

Design fever

Brussels Design Week, various places in Brussels, from 24 September

The 20th annual Brussels Design Week is in full swing and will run until Sunday, 4 October. Formerly known as Brussels Design September, the event was rebranded as part of its 20th anniversary.

About 250 Belgian and international designers will be featured throughout via exhibitions, group shows, talks and workshops. Brussels will be central to the showcases, highlighting the city’s evolving role as a European design hub through galleries, studios, cultural venues and heritage buildings.

Find more information here.

Connect with nature

Jardins de l'HippoDrohme, Hippodrome de Boitsfort, 26-27 September

Brussels first major garden and nature event is taking place this weekend at the Hippodrome de Boitsfort, and it's completely free to attend. The two-day event is dedicated to celebrating plants, biodiversity and ecology in general.

Visitors can browse a wide range of plants, discover ideas for their own gardens and learn more about biodiversity and sustainable gardening practices. You can also meet specialist growers and exhibitors to learn how plants help create healthier, more diverse outdoor spaces.

While the event is free, you still need a ticket to enter. The ticket is valid for both days of the event.

Book your free ticket here.