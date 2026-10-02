What to do in Brussels this weekend: 2 – 4 October

Credit: The Brussels Times

From a rave based on a fan-favourite kids' movie to a self-guided adventure to defeat a Vampire King, Brussels will be packed with events that you should attend to start October right.

Are you looking for a unique but fun way to start off the month? Here are The Brussels Times top picks for the weekend.

The Halloween spirit

Pumpkimania, Castle of Grand-Bigard, until 1 November

Get into the Halloween spirit at Pumpkimania, where the Castle of Grand-Bigard grounds have been transformed into a pumpkin-filled spectacle. The seasonal event brings a "world of colour and imagination" to all visitors.

Attendees can wander through the castle grounds to discover an impressive array of more than 800 pumpkins and squash, carve their own pumpkin, go on a pumpkin boat ride and more. The event is branded as welcoming for all ages.

Find more information here.

Self-guided fun

Escape Hunt ‘Vampire Hunters’, Rue de Livourne 13/15

Gather up to five of your friends to take on Escape Hunt's outdoor Halloween ‘Vampire Hunters’ experience. You’ll have 100 minutes to solve puzzles across the city centre after a quick briefing about how you'll rid Brussels of the Vampire King.

Children under seven can participate for free if two adults are present. Escape Hunt recommends that participants wear comfortable shoes, as the entire experience spans around 2 km. Rated a 3 in 5 on Escape Hunt’s difficulty scale, the challenge offers a spooky but accessible adventure for teams of all experience levels and ages.

Find more information here.

Brussels Murder Mystery, begins at Grand Place

In this self-guided outdoor murder mystery, you’ll use your phone to help solve the murder of Balthasar. Clues have been left all across central Brussels, and it’s up to you and your team to piece together evidence across the city to solve the case.

The game organisers recommend that you allocate at least two hours, but you can start the game at any point and take as many breaks as you’d like. The route covers around 3-4 km and will bring you to some of central Brussels most recognisable landmarks, making it a fun way to explore the city.

Find more information here.

Enjoy a live show

Shrek Rave, Claridge Arena, Saturday 3 October

The Shrek Raves Worldwide tour is stopping in Brussels for one night only this Saturday. The 18+ event will hit on all of the Shrek films' greatest hits, including live performances from fan-favourite characters, swamp juice beverages and an onion-eating and Shrek karaoke challenge.

Be sure to dress in green or as your favourite character since a best-dressed award will be given out. Very few tickets are left, and the event is expected to sell out, so purchasing tickets in advance is strongly recommended.

Find more information here.

OVO, ING Arena, until Sunday 4 October

This spectacular Cirque du Soleil production follows a love story between a “quirky” insect and a ladybug. Viewers will be wowed by breathtaking acrobatics, vibrant costumes and visual effects all performed by a cast dressed as a variety of bugs.

The show is also packed with humour, making it enjoyable for the whole family. If you’re looking for a show that never slows down once it gets started, consider giving OVO a chance.

Find more information here.