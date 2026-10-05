Major Belgian, Dutch, and German ports pledge closer cooperation

Oil stains are seen on 10 April on the water surface as maritime traffic is on hold in the port of Antwerp after an accidental oil spill. Credit Belga/Jonas Roosens

Major Belgian, Dutch and German ports have pledged to work more closely together, signing a declaration in Meise, Flemish Brabant on Monday.

Though the ports already work together extensively in areas such as tackling drug trafficking and introducing shore-side electricity supplies for ships, the ports say more cooperation is needed in areas including autonomous shipping and the circular economy.

“The real added value is making borders disappear,” said Rob Smeets, CEO of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges. “The goal now is to move from words to action.”

Port of Rotterdam CEO Boudewijn Siemons also expressed the dire need for cooperation today more than ever.

“Things are not going well in Europe and we need to keep our ports open,” he said. “We need to compete where necessary and cooperate where possible.”

Cooperation between Europe's major ports is not new, and it remains to be seen what the declaration will change in practice.