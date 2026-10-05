Sixteen arrested as student protests in Liège turn violent

Students gather in Liège city centre, where several incidents occurred following protests outside schools on Monday 5 October 2026. Credit: Belga / Anne Gerday.

Police arrested 16 people in Liège on Monday after student protests against education reforms and budget cuts turned violent, according to local police.

The unrest followed demonstrations outside several schools in Liège earlier on Monday, where students blocked entrances and gathered to protest changes to the education system.

The protests in French-speaking Belgium have been ongoing for months, following a series of reforms and budget cuts introduced by the French Community Government as it seeks to address serious financial difficulties.

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Acts of vandalism were reported, and police officers and firefighters were called to intervene at several locations.

Similar protests are continuing in France, where students have been blockading secondary schools and demonstrating against overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages and heavy workloads.

According to the French Education Ministry, protests were taking place at 413 of the country's 3,700 secondary schools on Monday morning.

The demonstrations follow several days of disruption. Protesters disrupted or blocked 564 educational institutions on Friday, while 610 schools were affected on Thursday.

The French student movement is now entering its second week. It began in mid-September in Île-de-France, suburban Paris, before spreading across the country.

In both France and Belgium, some demonstrations have been disrupted by people who joined the protests and engaged in violence or vandalism.