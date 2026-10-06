Celebrity doctor arrested after hidden cameras reportedly found in bedroom

Gerlant van Berlaer, emergency physician at UZ Brussel. Credit: UZ Brussel.

Celebrated Flemish paediatrician and emergency doctor Gerlant van Berlaer has been arrested following allegations of voyeurism after his ex-partner reportedly discovered hidden cameras in her bedroom.

Detectives from the Brussels-West police zone arrested the 58-year-old doctor on Friday to Saturday, according to reports by Het Laatste Nieuws.

Van Berlaer, a well-known medical figure in Flanders, has regularly appearing in the media as an expert. Van Berlaer also served as a municipal councillor in Grimbergen for almost 20 years and has held positions within Belgium's Federal Public Service for Public Health.

UZ Brussel, where Van Berlaer works, confirmed that police searched the doctor's office and took him in for questioning.

"This concerns a matter in the private sphere," the hospital said.

The Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office has so far declined to confirm details concerning the substance of the investigation.